Ronald William Worley
1952 - 2020
Ronald William Worley, 68, of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully in his home on July 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the youngest son of the late Garland and Nettie Worley, born in Williamsburg, VA on February 7, 1952. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia L. Worley and a brother Weaver Worley (Nancy) and his special fur baby friend, Matty. He worked in the construction industry most of his life as a heavy equipment operator but farming and hunting were his passions.

He is predeceased by his daughter Chessie Lee Worley, two brothers, Wayne and James "Bud" Worley and a sister Peggy Sorey.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, July 19,2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home at 4889 Princess Anne Road, Va Beach VA 23462

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
