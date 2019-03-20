VIRGINIA BEACH- Ronnell Ray Petersen, 74, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1944 in Evansville, Indiana. She moved to Norfolk, VA as a child and has called Hampton Roads home ever since.She was preceded in death by her parents, Nile and Marjorie York. She is survived by her husband, Edmund Petersen of Virginia Beach, VA; her siblings, Daniel York of Wichita, KS, Sallie Reeves of Portsmouth, VA, and Sue Calvert of Evansville, IN; two children, James Bullock, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, and Chrystal Sykes of Chesapeake, VA; two grandchildren, Jessica Irwin of San Francisco, CA and Christopher Adams of Fort Hood, TX. She was a strong, determined matriarch and businesswoman who fiercely loved her family. Her sense of humor, her love of laughter, and her beauty will always be remembered. Services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary