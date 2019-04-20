Ronney Gillikin, Sr., 75, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Born August 23, 1943 in Norfolk, VA, Ronney was preceded in death by his parents, Blye T. Gillikin, Sr., and Helen V. Gillikin; his son, Charles Allen Gillikin, Sr., and a brother, Blye T. Gillikin. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruby Gillikin; four children, Arlene Mosely (Clayton), Ronney Gillikin, Jr., (Amy), Sarah Andrews (Lee), and Thomas Gillikin; 8 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronney spent six years in the Navy and then worked in the I.U.E.C Local# 52 as an elevator mechanic installing elevators and escalators, where he retired after 39 years. He enjoyed working with wood, remodeling automobiles, and spending time with family. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Saturday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary