Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Ronni Lyn Wilson-Mason


1978 - 2019
Ronni Lyn Wilson-Mason, 41, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019. Born February 22, 1978, she was the daughter of Ronald Wilson (Katrina) and Rhonda Ferebee-Wilder. Ronni was a 1996 graduate of Lake Taylor High School. She also attended Radford University as well as Norfolk State University. On December 22, 2005, Ronni married the love of her life, LeRoy Mason. She also leaves to cherish her precious memories sons, Torilus and Torron Graham; brother, Ronald Wilson (Jennifer); step-sister, Krystal Collins; step-daughter, Chaevelle Mason; step-son, LeRoy Mason; nieces, Elle and Emery Wilson; grandmothers, Annie Ruth Ferebee and Mable Wilson; aunt, Debbie Ferebee; God-mother, Sharon Singleton; other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held, 5pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019
