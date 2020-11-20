1/
Ronnie O'Neal
1943 - 2020
Ronnie O'Neal, 77, of Rodanthe, NC surrounded by family and friends, passed away at home on November 16, 2020.

A native of Rodanthe, he was born October 2, 1943, to the late Ethel R. Midgett and Fred D. O'Neal, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda O. Ewell, two brothers, Dalton W. O'Neal, and Gary W. O'Neal.

Ronnie was a member of Fairhaven United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and also a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 110 in Norfolk, VA for 54 years. He was a commercial fisherman, avid waterman and an expert welder.

Ronnie was strong and determined, never letting his health deter him. Spending countless hours in his welding shop, he valued treasured time with family, friends and neighbors.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; sister, Verona Jennings; brother-in-law, Robert Ewell, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center in Rodanthe. (Masks are mandatory.)

The family requests memorial donations be made to Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue, PO Box 125, Rodanthe, NC 27968.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center
