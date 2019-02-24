|
|
Ronnie S. Lira passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Ronnie was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who dedicated her professional life to inspiring and improving the lives of the patients she served. We will remember her for her kindness, her commitment to her close friendships, her devotion to her marriage to Frank and family, her love of art, her optimism and her amazing endurance and courage. Ronnieâ€™s loving and generous spirit touched all who knew her. We rejoice in being a part of her life. Services will private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019