Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Lira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie S. Lira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie S. Lira Obituary
Ronnie S. Lira passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Ronnie was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who dedicated her professional life to inspiring and improving the lives of the patients she served. We will remember her for her kindness, her commitment to her close friendships, her devotion to her marriage to Frank and family, her love of art, her optimism and her amazing endurance and courage. Ronnieâ€™s loving and generous spirit touched all who knew her. We rejoice in being a part of her life. Services will private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.