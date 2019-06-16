Rosa Elliott Henley



Rosa Elliott Henley went home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Rosa was born in South Mills, North Carolina and later in her childhood, moved with her family to Norfolk. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elliott Boyce and her husband, James Edward Henley. Rosa retired from Shiloh Baptist Daycare Center, and previously worked at Liberty Park Daycare Center. Rosa had a passion for children, and also enjoyed talking with her family and many, many friends. Rosa is survived by her daughter, Kay Henley of Upper Marlboro, MD; a brother, John Boyce (Rene) of Norfolk; Niece, Keisha Boyce Calvert (Quantral) of Dallas, Georgia; Nephews Douglas (Carla) of Norfolk; Jonteâ€™ Boyce (Deresa) of Hampton; Demitris Boyce; Jaquan Boyce; Jayvon Boyce; and a host of great-nieces, a great-nephew and cousins. Viewing will be held at Graves Funeral Home, 1631, Church Street, Norfolk, VA on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1 pm to 6 pm. Service will be held, Friday, June 21, 2019, 12 noon at Shiloh Baptist Church, 745 Park Avenue, Norfolk VA where she was an active member for over 60 years. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, Norfolk, VA in the memory of Rosa Elliott Henley.



