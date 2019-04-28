|
Rosa Hurdle 84, passed away April 23, 2019 in Portsmouth, VA. She was born July 13, 1934 in Roanoke, NC to the late Ruth and John Woodley. Along with her parents, Rosa was predeceased by her husband, George Hurdle; 2 children, Russell Robinson and Frances Watson; 2 brothers; 1 sister; 2 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nita Smith; 8 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 29 great great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at United Full Gospel Revival Center, 1225 Old Deep Creek Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23323. A wake service will be 5-8pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019