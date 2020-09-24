1/1
Rosa Lee Long
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monday, September 21st at 9:36 am, the Lord whispered Rosa's name and ushered her into eternal rest. Rosa Lee Long, was born on June 9, 1930 in Kershaw, South Carolina to the late Mary Stover and Harry Kelly. She was predeceased by her husband James K. Long, Sr. She attended Kershaw Public Schools and later was a supervisor in the Housekeeping Department at Manning Convalescent Home for over 30 years until she retired. Rosa was a loving, kind, generous and caring person and loved to assist feeding the hungry and helping people. She was a member of Third Baptist Church where she served on Female Usher Board #1, the Jolly Women Guild Ministry and was active in Sunday School Class #13. Rosa loved catering, baking cakes, cooking dinners and her famous yock. She enjoyed being around family and friends having fun. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 23. Rosa leaves to cherish her memories, her three loving daughters; Mary Shannon (Mike) of Lancaster, SC; Eunice Jubray (Eugene) of Portsmouth, VA; and Stephanie Ashby (Oliver) of Chesapeake, VA; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grand children, nieces and nephews and relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
01:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved