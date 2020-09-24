Monday, September 21st at 9:36 am, the Lord whispered Rosa's name and ushered her into eternal rest. Rosa Lee Long, was born on June 9, 1930 in Kershaw, South Carolina to the late Mary Stover and Harry Kelly. She was predeceased by her husband James K. Long, Sr. She attended Kershaw Public Schools and later was a supervisor in the Housekeeping Department at Manning Convalescent Home for over 30 years until she retired. Rosa was a loving, kind, generous and caring person and loved to assist feeding the hungry and helping people. She was a member of Third Baptist Church where she served on Female Usher Board #1, the Jolly Women Guild Ministry and was active in Sunday School Class #13. Rosa loved catering, baking cakes, cooking dinners and her famous yock. She enjoyed being around family and friends having fun. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 23. Rosa leaves to cherish her memories, her three loving daughters; Mary Shannon (Mike) of Lancaster, SC; Eunice Jubray (Eugene) of Portsmouth, VA; and Stephanie Ashby (Oliver) of Chesapeake, VA; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grand children, nieces and nephews and relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.



