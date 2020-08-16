Rosa Lowe White, 89, formerly of Lowe's Lane, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. White was born in Perquimans County on November 26, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Quinton Merritt and Lucy Cartwright Lowe. A homemaker, in her later years she had worked as a private duty sitter. She was the oldest surviving member of Hertford Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Dempsey White, and by brothers, William, Allen, Harmon, and Bruce Lowe.
Surviving are her daughter, Gloria White Boyce and husband, Gene, of Hertford; her beloved four-footed "grandson", Ramsey; and other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by her son-in-law, Pastor Gene Boyce. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at Gloria and Gene's home, 132 Market Street, Hertford.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of the Brian Center for all the love and support given to Mrs. Rosa and family over the past seven years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Pentecostal Church, 132 Market Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
