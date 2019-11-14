The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
1801 Baltic Ave
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Raif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Olivera Raif


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Olivera Raif Obituary
Raleigh, NC - Rosa Raif, formerly of Cary, NC and Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully Tuesday, 11/12 at Capital Nursing and Rehab, Raleigh, NC. Rosa was born Nov 26, 1924, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Santos Olivera and Eufemia Raso. She was preceded in death by her husband, John George Raif. She is survived by her children and their (spouses), John George Raif, Jr (Judy), Brenda Raif Trau (George), Walter Joseph Raif (Debbie). She has 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Visitation will be at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach on Saturday, 11/16, at 12:00PM followed by a graveside service at 2:00PM in Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal rescue of choice in her name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -