Raleigh, NC - Rosa Raif, formerly of Cary, NC and Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully Tuesday, 11/12 at Capital Nursing and Rehab, Raleigh, NC. Rosa was born Nov 26, 1924, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Santos Olivera and Eufemia Raso. She was preceded in death by her husband, John George Raif. She is survived by her children and their (spouses), John George Raif, Jr (Judy), Brenda Raif Trau (George), Walter Joseph Raif (Debbie). She has 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Visitation will be at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach on Saturday, 11/16, at 12:00PM followed by a graveside service at 2:00PM in Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal rescue of choice in her name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019