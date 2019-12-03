The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa McBrayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa S. McBrayer


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa S. McBrayer Obituary
Flower-lover, fashion -plate and beach-girl, Rosa S. McBrayer, 97, of Norfolk, VA, joined her parents, sibling and husband in heaven on December 1, 2019.

She was born on May 7, 1922, on Cedar Island, NC, during the Roaring Twenties, a time of great social, political, economic and cultural change in America.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Florence Smith.

She was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters: Milton Smith, Eldon Smith, Joseph Smith, Pearl Styron, Marion Goodwin, Lila Daniels and Polly Daniels.

She married Calvin C. Sterling right before World War II ended, and they had two children, Elizabeth Jo (Mike Hage, deceased) Hage and Noel S. Sterling. She later married Robert McBrayer, who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two children, one grandson, Michael A. Hage, originally from Norfolk, VA, but now residing in Jacksonville, FL, her loving dog, Isabella, and many nieces and nephews.

After growing up surrounded by family, the beach and rolling waves, Rose, as her many friends called her, left North Carolina and moved in Virginia with her first husband, who served in the U. S. Marines. It was here she pursued a career in cosmetology.

Eventually she opened her own business - The Operators - in Virginia Beach where loyal customers came to look good.

Despite settling down in Norfolk for the remainder of her life, she always returned to Cedar Island in the summer, to the house on the beach, the soft sand, the prevalent sea life and the island's inviting water; it was her life.

Rose also loved to work in the yard and could make any flower grow. She always had beautiful flowers in a lovely yard year-round.

Rose was impeccable in her dress, always stylish and coifed, keeping up with the latest in fashion trends; she was as pretty as her name.

She and her husband, Robert, were very much involved in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and traveled with a group for many years to Hawaii and other places in the United States.

Rose gave often to her friends and family; doing things for other people always made her feel gratified and grateful for what she could do. She especially loved to cook delicious meals for her loved ones during the holidays; the more the merrier around the dinner table. And she could cook just about anything.

Toward the end of her life, she enjoyed visiting her daughter, Jo, and grandson, Mike, in Jacksonville - where she got to enjoy come of that surf, sun and sand we reveled in growing up.

There will be a viewing at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, at 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to or the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -