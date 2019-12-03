|
Flower-lover, fashion -plate and beach-girl, Rosa S. McBrayer, 97, of Norfolk, VA, joined her parents, sibling and husband in heaven on December 1, 2019.
She was born on May 7, 1922, on Cedar Island, NC, during the Roaring Twenties, a time of great social, political, economic and cultural change in America.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Florence Smith.
She was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters: Milton Smith, Eldon Smith, Joseph Smith, Pearl Styron, Marion Goodwin, Lila Daniels and Polly Daniels.
She married Calvin C. Sterling right before World War II ended, and they had two children, Elizabeth Jo (Mike Hage, deceased) Hage and Noel S. Sterling. She later married Robert McBrayer, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two children, one grandson, Michael A. Hage, originally from Norfolk, VA, but now residing in Jacksonville, FL, her loving dog, Isabella, and many nieces and nephews.
After growing up surrounded by family, the beach and rolling waves, Rose, as her many friends called her, left North Carolina and moved in Virginia with her first husband, who served in the U. S. Marines. It was here she pursued a career in cosmetology.
Eventually she opened her own business - The Operators - in Virginia Beach where loyal customers came to look good.
Despite settling down in Norfolk for the remainder of her life, she always returned to Cedar Island in the summer, to the house on the beach, the soft sand, the prevalent sea life and the island's inviting water; it was her life.
Rose also loved to work in the yard and could make any flower grow. She always had beautiful flowers in a lovely yard year-round.
Rose was impeccable in her dress, always stylish and coifed, keeping up with the latest in fashion trends; she was as pretty as her name.
She and her husband, Robert, were very much involved in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and traveled with a group for many years to Hawaii and other places in the United States.
Rose gave often to her friends and family; doing things for other people always made her feel gratified and grateful for what she could do. She especially loved to cook delicious meals for her loved ones during the holidays; the more the merrier around the dinner table. And she could cook just about anything.
Toward the end of her life, she enjoyed visiting her daughter, Jo, and grandson, Mike, in Jacksonville - where she got to enjoy come of that surf, sun and sand we reveled in growing up.
There will be a viewing at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, at 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to or the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019