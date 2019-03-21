Rosa Gertrude White Wynn, 88, of Chesapeake, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1931 in Princess Anne County to the late Dempsey C. White and Lonford Rozeal Nixon White. Rosa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Lawrence Hall â€œBabeâ€ Wynn, and her brother Dempsey J. White.Rosa graduated from Kempsville High School in 1948. One of her proudest moments was opening Wynnâ€™s Auto Upholstery with her husband in 1959. She worked as a bookkeeper for the business and raised four children. She was active in PTA and Deep Creek United Methodist Church, where her kind and calm demeanor endeared her to all.She is survived by four children, Sharon Margulies of Virginia Beach; Dempsey Wynn (Barbara) of Norfolk; Diane Kropewnicki of Zuni; and Lawrence Hall Wynn II (Chris) of Chesapeake. She is also survived by nine grandchildren â€" Rob, Bart, Adam, Megan, Sarah, Katie, Hunter, Trey and Rhiannon â€" and three great-grandchildren. Her sister Sandra Faye Westmoreland of Elizabeth City, N.C., also survives her. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street in Norfolk, with Reverend Danny Kesner of Charlottesville officiating. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chesapeake is handling arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary