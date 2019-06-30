The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Rosaleta Mae Logan


1954 - 2019
Rosaleta Mae Logan Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Rosaleta Mae Logan, 64, a longtime resident of Portsmouth passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Texas on July 10, 1954; and retired as an insurance processor from Beta Capital Corp in Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Jane Downing Eure.

She is survived by her two sons, William â€œClayâ€ Logan and wife Angel and Dustin Logan and wife Beth; her father, Roy L. Logan; her step-dad, James Clayton Eure; a sister, Belinda Harvey; a brother, Duane Logan; five grandchildren, Tylor, Zachary, Taylor, Jackson and Hayley Logan; and a host of extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
