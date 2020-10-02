Rosalie "Rose" Kelsall Ruff of Bluffton, SC passed away in the company of chosen family on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. A native of Chillicothe, MO, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Dee Hickman Kelsall and the wife of the late Walter Ruff. Rose was a longtime member of the Navy Wives Club of America, Princess Anne #143.
Surviving is her daughter, Shannon Ruff (Joe Grondalski) of Hilton Head Island, SC; lifetime friends: Debbie and Barry McLeod of Green Mountain, NC and their son, Rick Shimer (Jami); and Nancy and Mike New of Virginia Beach, VA and their daughters, Chelsea Cope (Skyler) and Charlotte Ferman (George) and her grandcats: Googles and Sir Squishy.
There will be a private celebration of Rose's life. Yancey Funeral Services is assisting the Ruff family.
Memorial donations may be made to Navy Wives Clubs of America c/o Eleanor Hamby, PO Box 74, Silver Creek, GA 30173-0074. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com
