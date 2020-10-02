1/
Rosalie Kelsall "Rose" Ruff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie "Rose" Kelsall Ruff of Bluffton, SC passed away in the company of chosen family on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. A native of Chillicothe, MO, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Dee Hickman Kelsall and the wife of the late Walter Ruff. Rose was a longtime member of the Navy Wives Club of America, Princess Anne #143.

Surviving is her daughter, Shannon Ruff (Joe Grondalski) of Hilton Head Island, SC; lifetime friends: Debbie and Barry McLeod of Green Mountain, NC and their son, Rick Shimer (Jami); and Nancy and Mike New of Virginia Beach, VA and their daughters, Chelsea Cope (Skyler) and Charlotte Ferman (George) and her grandcats: Googles and Sir Squishy.

There will be a private celebration of Rose's life. Yancey Funeral Services is assisting the Ruff family.

Memorial donations may be made to Navy Wives Clubs of America c/o Eleanor Hamby, PO Box 74, Silver Creek, GA 30173-0074. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yancey Funeral Services
378 Charlie Brown Road
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-678-9962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved