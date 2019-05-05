Rosalie (Rosie) Pisani La Rosa, 97 years young, peacefully made her transition from this world to her eternal life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Beth Sholom Village. Rosie was born on September 15, 1921, a native of Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Katherine Sanzone Pisani and Frank Pisani. Her brother was the late Nicholas Pisani of Long Island, New York. As a young woman, Rosie was a hairdresser and during World War II worked at the phone company pulling cables for the B-29Bombers. She married the late Michaelangelo (Mickey) La Rosa and shared a wonderful life together for 55 years. Rosie took great pleasure in her family. Her daughters were the center of her life. She was the Role Model of what Motherhood should be. She was a sister, friend, and confidant and her beautiful heart and sense of humor will be missed by all those touched by her sweetness. She is survived by her daughters: Maria F. La Rosa of Chesapeake and Katherine La Rosa-Lach of Pleasantville, NY and her two grandchildren; Kimberly and Erik Lach, Sisters-in law; Agnes La Rosa and Rosemarie La Rosa of NY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosie was a member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephenâ€™s on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception. Father Brian Rafferty will be officiating. After the reception interment will be in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at St. Stephenâ€™s on Tuesday, May 7. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Stephen Martyr â€œIn Memory of Rosie La Rosaâ€. Online condolences may be offered @ hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019