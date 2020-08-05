Rosalie Wanda Ganci Chiaiese, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA and formerly of Brooklyn, New York is now with her mother, father, sister, niece, and cousin. She passed away July 27, 2020.
Rosalie, the daughter of Sam and Mary Ganci, was a strong independent woman who spoke the truth, which was a staple of her Brooklyn upbringing. She learned her Brooklyn ways as just a tot, she played hopscotch with her cousin, played in the fire hydrants on hot summer days and enjoyed going to Coney Island's boardwalk where she grabbed a real New York hot dog (never without sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard). While living in Brooklyn, "Ro" fell in love with baseball, Jewish culture, and family values. She was very proud of her New York upbringing which was instilled onto our family.
Ro was a hair dresser by trade which allowed her to put her children's father through college. She had great creativity in decorating and a great fashion sense. She was an avid volunteer at the Virginia Living Museum. She loved educating children about the importance of aquatic life, specifically her love for horseshoe crabs and sea stars. She also volunteered as a Hospice support caregiver with Westminster Canterbury at Home. Ro was a dedicated gardener, loved cooking, and most importantly the New York Yankees; especially her Derek Jeter, A-Rod, Posada, BERNIE Williams, Mo, Gary Sanchez and Judge.
Ro would be delighted to know the impact she left on her family and friends. She was always so vibrant with life, laughter, style and wit. It was a passion of Ro's to have everyone around feel special and unique. She always made sure everyone was included, during birthday parties she brought gifts for not only the birthday child but their sibling.
Leaving to carry on her spunky New York attitude are daughters, Danielle and Micheline; five grandchildren, Skyler, Sumner, Scarlet, Bradley, Casey "Jr"; and her beloved great-granddaughter, Sofiya.
We know that we can always find Ro either on the stoop in the streets of Brooklyn or eating over her kitchen sink with her favorite "nosh".
In lieu of flowers, we're asking that donations be sent to the American Human Society or the Virginia Living Museum c/o https://www.gofundme.com/f/spread-love-amp-education-with-ro?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
