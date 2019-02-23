|
|
Ivor â€" Rosalind Faye Lowe, 68, beloved sister and aunt, passed away February 22, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Haywood Garland Lowe, Sr. and Mable L. Lowe. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Peggy Lowe Davis (Raymond) of Courtland; brother Haywood Garland Lowe, Jr. (Gina) of Ivor; four nieces Garnet Gilmore, Velvet White, Melissa Rose, and Shelly Branche; and three great nieces Amber Rae Alcaraz, Kaylee Branche, Jenna Branche; and one great nephew Adam Gilmore.A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, with Pastor Curtis Faison, a long-time family friend, officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and would like to thank the staff of Lillian Loving Care Center in Portsmouth and Portsmouth Health and Rehabilitation for the care they gave Rose. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019