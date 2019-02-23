The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue P.O. Box 743
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-4144
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind Faye Lowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalind Faye Lowe Obituary
Ivor â€" Rosalind Faye Lowe, 68, beloved sister and aunt, passed away February 22, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Haywood Garland Lowe, Sr. and Mable L. Lowe. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Peggy Lowe Davis (Raymond) of Courtland; brother Haywood Garland Lowe, Jr. (Gina) of Ivor; four nieces Garnet Gilmore, Velvet White, Melissa Rose, and Shelly Branche; and three great nieces Amber Rae Alcaraz, Kaylee Branche, Jenna Branche; and one great nephew Adam Gilmore.A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, with Pastor Curtis Faison, a long-time family friend, officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and would like to thank the staff of Lillian Loving Care Center in Portsmouth and Portsmouth Health and Rehabilitation for the care they gave Rose. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
Download Now