Rosalind Renae Jones 61, of Eighth Street Passed on September 27, 2019. She was retired from Norfolk General Hospital after 20 years and presently was employed with the Naval Hospital. She was a member of Divine Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Tyree Jones, children, Marlo Mullen, Erica Jones, mother Bernette Mullen, father Johnnie Newbold, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at Divine Baptist Church, 2917 Old Galberry, Rd., Chesapeake, VA. The interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Visitation will begin at 4 PM Friday where the family will receive friends from 6-7 PM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street Portsmouth, VA. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019