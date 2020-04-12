The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalino Aratan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalino B. Aratan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalino B. Aratan, 80, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on April 9, 2020.

Born in Cavite, Philippines, he was the son of the late Domingo and Generosa and Aratan. He retired from the U. S. Navy after 24 years of service and as a Detective from the Virginia Beach Police Department and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

In addition to his parents, Rosalino was preceded in death by his wife, Molly A. Aratan. Left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Betty Jackson and her husband, Bobby, and Gina Claypool of her husband, Joe; son, Larry Aratan and his wife, Maragaret Wight; two sisters, Nenita Shannon and Zeny Cauchi; brother, Bonny Aratan and his wife, Nenette; grandchildren, Lorin Prichard, Troy Aratan, Mykenzie Salen, Stephanie Jackson, Libby Arthur, and Zach Arthur; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Jackson and Dexter Thurston.

Arrangements are private with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -