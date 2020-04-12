|
Rosalino B. Aratan, 80, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on April 9, 2020.
Born in Cavite, Philippines, he was the son of the late Domingo and Generosa and Aratan. He retired from the U. S. Navy after 24 years of service and as a Detective from the Virginia Beach Police Department and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
In addition to his parents, Rosalino was preceded in death by his wife, Molly A. Aratan. Left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Betty Jackson and her husband, Bobby, and Gina Claypool of her husband, Joe; son, Larry Aratan and his wife, Maragaret Wight; two sisters, Nenita Shannon and Zeny Cauchi; brother, Bonny Aratan and his wife, Nenette; grandchildren, Lorin Prichard, Troy Aratan, Mykenzie Salen, Stephanie Jackson, Libby Arthur, and Zach Arthur; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Jackson and Dexter Thurston.
Arrangements are private with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020