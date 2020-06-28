On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Rosalyn Johnson Credle departed this life. Rosalyn was born on January 27, 1931, in Ivor, VA. She was a member of First Baptist Bute Street, graduated from BTW High School in 1948, earned a B.S. from VSU and a M.A. from Columbia. She was an exemplary member of the NSU faculty for 30 years and retired in 1987. She is survived by two daughters, Valda C. Dixon and Janice K. Credle. Remains rest at Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, where viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mon., June 29, 2020. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., June 30 at Graves Chapel. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk. Live streaming and online guestbook available at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.