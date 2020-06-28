Rosalyn Johnson Credle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Rosalyn Johnson Credle departed this life. Rosalyn was born on January 27, 1931, in Ivor, VA. She was a member of First Baptist Bute Street, graduated from BTW High School in 1948, earned a B.S. from VSU and a M.A. from Columbia. She was an exemplary member of the NSU faculty for 30 years and retired in 1987. She is survived by two daughters, Valda C. Dixon and Janice K. Credle. Remains rest at Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, where viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mon., June 29, 2020. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., June 30 at Graves Chapel. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk. Live streaming and online guestbook available at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved