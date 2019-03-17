|
Rosalyn L. Saunders, passed away on Sunday March 10th.Rosalyn was predeceased by her grandson, Darryous. She leaves her daughter Sheena, granddaughter Dymon, her sisters Sheena and Lynette, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives to cherish her memory.A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 on Monday at Shekinah Kingdom Church. Viewing will be on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 at the Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Full Obituary may be read at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019