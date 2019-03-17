The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Rosalyn L. Saunders, passed away on Sunday March 10th.Rosalyn was predeceased by her grandson, Darryous. She leaves her daughter Sheena, granddaughter Dymon, her sisters Sheena and Lynette, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives to cherish her memory.A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 on Monday at Shekinah Kingdom Church. Viewing will be on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 at the Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Full Obituary may be read at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
