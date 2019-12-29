Home

Rosario Shepherd


1933 - 2019
Rosario Shepherd Obituary
Rosario Shepherd (Rosa), deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went peacefully Â to be with her Lord on December 25th 2019 after fighting a long hard fight.

She was Born on January 16, 1933 to Josefina and Jose Villegas in Sevilla Spain.

She was one of 5 children who are all now rejoicing together.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 49 years, Lloyd (Dale) Shepherd, daughters Maria Dawson of Sand Springs OK, Jo Â (Phina)Baker of Virginia Beach and Toni Bates of Virginia Beach, Seven Grand children and nine great grand children.

They will all carry a part of her in their hearts forever, her teachings, her culture, and her love.

An intimate celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
