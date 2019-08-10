The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:45 PM
Rose Ann Waller Obituary
Rose Ann Waller, 65, of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of Robert Reiter and the late Margaret Reiter. She will be remembered for her strength and unconditional love towards all.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Michael A. Waller; children, Melissa A. Hodgeson-Waller (Kimberly), Christopher A. Waller, Julia R. Felts (James); grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, Hunter, Abigail, Emily, Seth, and Ava; siblings, Ethel Houston, Brenda Reiter, Mary Hayes (Ed), and Joan Smith (Rodney); as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12:45 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Surfers Healing, www.surfershealing.org/donate.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019
