Rose passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in Bertie County, NC to Abner and Lillie Burch. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, George St. John, five sisters, and three brothers. She was a long-time member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. Survivors are her daughter, Patty Cassidy; son, John St. John; granddaughter, Renee Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial arrangements will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.