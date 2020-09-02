Age 86, Rosa Eloise Waters -- widow of the Rev. Irving S. Waters -- departed this life on Saturday, August 29. She is survived by her three daughters, Melonese Privott, Irvenia Waters, and Cherri Waters. On Friday, September 4, at 11:00 am, a Celebration of Her Life will be held at and live-streamed from Mt. Hermon Baptist Temple, 2901 London Blvd, Portsmouth, Virginia 23707. Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
