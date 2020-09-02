1/1
Rose Eloise Waters
Age 86, Rosa Eloise Waters -- widow of the Rev. Irving S. Waters -- departed this life on Saturday, August 29. She is survived by her three daughters, Melonese Privott, Irvenia Waters, and Cherri Waters. On Friday, September 4, at 11:00 am, a Celebration of Her Life will be held at and live-streamed from Mt. Hermon Baptist Temple, 2901 London Blvd, Portsmouth, Virginia 23707. Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
