|
|
Rose, 80, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born November 20, 1939, in Pine Level, NC to the late Marvin and Mable Little. She was predeceased in death by her brother, Bobby and sister, Patricia. She is survived by her husband, Larry, of 50 years; their two sons, Lawrence and Michael; three sisters, Virginia, Betty Jean, and Carolyn; daughter-in-law, Nicole; three grandchildren, Julia, Joshua, and Ashlyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose grew up in Norfolk, VA and joined First Baptist Church at 10 years old. She will forever be remembered for her kindness to everyone and boldness in sharing the gospel. Rose served as a 6th grade Sunday School Teacher; Young at Heart Activity Leader; Outreach Team Leader, and many other volunteer positions at First Baptist.
On top of raising two boys and volunteering, Rose worked at Camellia Foods for over 37 years starting in the produce department and retiring as the Payroll Manager.
Rose touched many lives and is greatly missed by her close friends and family. Thank you to all who helped care for her and pray for her over the last couple of years.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Rd., on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Hollomon-Brown, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019