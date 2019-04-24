Rose Madeline Lambert Short, 87, passed away April 21, 2019.Mrs. Short was born in Nora, Virginia, one of ten children of the late Frances and George Lambert. After graduating from Lincoln Memorial University, she left the mountains and came to Hampton Roads for her first teaching job at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. While teaching there and living in Virginia Beach, she met people who would go on to be her devoted and lifelong friends. She always loved the beach, her family and her friends.Mrs. Short is survived by her son Taylor and wife Carrie, son Gary and wife Elizabeth and grandsons Samuel, Bennett and Cooper Short and granddaughters Zoe and Madeline Lester, all of Norfolk. Also left to remember her are sisters Bernice Pegram (Worthy) of Virginia Beach, Abbie Riggs Amos of Richmond, and Joan McGirt of West Palm Beach, Florida. The family would like the thank the staff at Harborâ€™s Edge for caring for Mrs. Short with empathy and skill for the past ten years. From the security staff, to the aides and nurses, their presence made Mrs. Short feel at home.A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd in Norfolk, Friday, April 26th at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend James Medley officiating. Memorial donations may be to the George and Frances Lambert Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 191, Abingdon, Virginia or a . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary