|
|
Rose Lee Tyson of Norfolk, age 87, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sons Johnny and Robbie and her husband John Tyson.
Family left to carry on her antics and traditions are her daughters Lynn, Carolyn, and Candy; grandchildren Tina, Carol Ann, Justin, Alex, Megan, Lucas, Nick, Lindsey, Jacob, Kaitlyn, and Emily; as well as 8 great grandchildren.
Rose Lee was all about the bling. The family would love it if everyone who attends would come in their own bling from head to toe.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6-9pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive VA Beach 23462. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 10am at Riverside Memorial Park 1000 East Indian River Road Norfolk 23523.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019