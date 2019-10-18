|
Rose Marie "Rosie" Dickerson danced quietly out of this world on Sunday, October 13th, after 87 very full years. Rosie was born in her parents' home in Norfolk, VA on February 10th, 1932. She was the third of five children. She grew up in Ocean View and graduated from Grandby High School in 1951. As a young girl she had a close-knit group of girlfriends and spent summer days on the boardwalk and in the sand at the base of Chesapeake Bay. Rosie graduated in 1951 and joined the WAC as a recruiter during the Korean War. While still in the service she married Billy Dickerson, the love of her life and 3 times state wrestling champion. They met in high school and stayed together, spending 51 years as partners in all things. They moved to Virginia Beach and had two children, Christine "Chris" (Dickerson) Yates and Billy Dickerson II. Rosie raised her kids to be curious, tough, hardworking, and a whole lot of fun. She and Billy lived in New Orleans briefly and Tampa Bay for a while but always made their way back to the Tidewater area. Rosie loved tending to her vegetable garden and flowers, crafting, and reading (she could tear through 3 books in a week and always had a stack from the library on the back of the couch. Rosie loved to dance. She was fun. Capital F Fun. She could hula a mean hoop, whack the heck out of a paddle-ball, and set a room on fire with spark in her eye when she smiled. That spark kept on crackling and brightened up the community at McDowell Place in Danville, KY where she spent the bulk of her last 15 years making friends and acting as an ambassador for new members moving in. Rosie was proceeded in death by her parents, Helen Blanche (Grffin) Millett and John Claude Millett; her half-brother, Ejner Carlson, her brother, John Claude Millett; and her husband, Billy Dickerson. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Blanche (Millett) Trunkes and April (Millet) Marquedant; her children, Chris (Dickerson) Yates and her husband Phil Yates, Billy Dickerson and Annette Dickerson (divorced), her grandchildren Amy (Yates) Vibbert, Will Dickerson, Ben Dickerson, and Lee Dickerson; and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way. The family will be celebrating Rosie's life the way she'd want them to, privately with lots of good food, a few drinks, and a whole lot of laughs. She will be reuniting with Billy somewhere in the sunshine where there's salt in the air. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the SPCA or your local animal shelter. Thoughts and memories can be sent care of Chris Yates 160 Pickett Rd. Campbellsville, KY 42718
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019