Rose Marie Penello Pendleton, 95, died Saturday May 25, 2019. Rose Marie, a native of Portsmouth, VA, was the daughter of the late John Francis and Frances Spicuzza Penello. She was the widow of Robert Brent Pendleton. Rose Marie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Pendleton Bailey and husband Ted, Jo Ann Pendleton Gibson and late husband Ronnie, Linda Pendleton Craft and late husband Gary; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul Catholic Church, 518 High St. Portsmouth, VA. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at B.W. Foster Funeral Home, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, 3501 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703. A special thanks to her caregivers, Thelma Reynolds and Medi Health Home & Hospice Group for their loving care. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 28, 2019