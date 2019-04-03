|
Rose Marie Francoise Charlotte Sullivan, 91, passed away March 30, 2019. Rose Marie was born in Cherbourg, France to the late Maurice and Marguerite Vitrant LeConte and was the loving wife of the late Raymond J. Sullivan. She was a retired accountant with Air France, a member of Catholic Church of St. Mark, and the Sunshine Club of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brigitte M. Espinosa and grandchildren, Alicia, Nathaniel, Justin, and Cecilia Espinosa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Anthony Mpungu on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Norfolk. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Church of St. Mark. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019