|
|
Rose Mary Gilbo Davis of Suffolk, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Norfolk, VA. Born June 27, 1946 in Watertown, NY to late William Leon Gilbo and Mary Magdalene Dutton Gilbo. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Eva Gilbo and Frances Juanita Gilbo Ricard.
Survived by a son Glen B Bragg III, and daughter Dawn Marie Bragg Knapper (husband John); eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1:00 pm in the Church of God of Prophecy, 1214 Holland Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Reception following provided by the church community. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. For a full obituary and to register condolences visit RWBakerFh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020