Rosemary B. Humberson, 83, died peacefully surrounded by family on April 9, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She is predeceased by her husband, Bill, and her son, Billy. Rosemary was a beautiful, kind, and caring lady and touched many lives. She will be missed. Family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home on 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday, April 14th from 3-5 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 15th at 10 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019