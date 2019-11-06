|
Rosemary Donovan Cummings, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, at the age of 98. Her husband, CAPT Harry A. Cummings USN (RET) predeceased her in 2001.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas J. Donovan and Mary Geraghty Donovan. Having moved to Norfolk at an early age, she graduated with Harry from Holy Trinity High School in 1939, and from Notre Dame College of Baltimore in 1943. Rosemary's favorite job was elementary school teacher, later finishing her working career as a social worker at the Norfolk Planning Council in 1986. A devoted Navy wife and mother, Rosemary enjoyed her retirement years as an avid reader, caring daughter, daughter-in-law, and loving grandmother. She was an active member of the Retired Officers Wives Club, Little Creek Base Chapel Altar Guild, and the Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Cummings Ledvina and her husband Thomas, Mary Cummings DiFazio, Kathryn Cummings and her husband Kevin Green; son Robert Cummings and his wife Diane O'Sullivan Cummings; and ten grandchildren, Kathleen and her husband Ken MacPhail, Christopher Ledvina, Thomas and Catherine Grace DiFazio, Zachary and Elijah Cummings Green, Meghan, Kathleen, Andrew, and Matthew Cummings, and one great grandchild, Charlotte Rose MacPhail.
Visitation followed by a Rosary service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 7th. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach, at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8th by Father Peter Naah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019