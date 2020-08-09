1/
Rosemary Hogan Hackworth
Rosemary Hogan Hackworth, 97, of Chesapeake passed away August 8, 2020 just shy of her 98th birthday. She was born in Bicknell, Indiana to the late James R. Hogan Sr. and Lesta Lloyd Hogan and was also predeceased by her beloved husband Frederick D. Hackworth Sr.; son, Larry T. Hackworth; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hackworth; son-in-law, Thomas Howland; grandson, Brian; and brothers, Robert L., James Jr. and David A. Hogan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cynthia Lynn Howland, Frederick D. Hackworth, Jr., John R. Hackworth and his wife Linda; daughter-in-law, Judy Hackworth; brother, Paul W. Hogan and his wife Patti; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

The family is inviting friends to pay respects Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10am-4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2pm in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
AUG
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
