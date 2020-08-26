1/1
Rosemary Perkins
Rosemary Perkins, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Rosie, as she was known by her family and friends, was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Billy G. Perkins, her parents, William and Philomena Fangman, her sisters, Iline Malzer and Ruth Ann Fangman and her brother, Chuck Fangman.

Rosie was born in Topeka, KS, and grew up in Cherokee, IA. After graduating from Wilson High School, she traveled to Norfolk, VA where she met her husband, Bill. They settled in Virginia Beach, VA where they resided for over 60 years. Rosie was a loving, wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who was very dedicated to her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her two loving daughters, Sharon Fadness and husband Lennie, Linda Wade and husband John, and her two grandchildren, Kelsey and Raymond Fadness, all of Chesapeake, VA. Rosie is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and close friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Chrissy and Alberta of Sentara Hospice for their kindness and care in Rosie's final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad at www.res4cue.com.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
