PORTSMOUTH- Rosie Lauterbach, 88, was taken to be with our Lord on November 11, 2019. Rosie was born June 13, 1931 and was a native of Huntington, WV. She was the widow of George William Lauterbach, Sr. Rosie was a retired payroll clerk from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lauterbach-Everett and husband Randy; two sons, George William "Bill" Lauterbach, Jr. and wife Sharon, and Robert Andrew "Bobby" Lauterbach and wife Kim; sister, Julia Lake; three grandchildren, George William "Billy" Lauterbach, III, Jason Lauterbach Everett and Stephanie Lauterbach Diaz and husband Jason; and one great-grandchild, Billy's daughter Layla Rose Lauterbach.
Rosie (AKA Gaw) enjoyed being with family and friends. She was an avid Bingo player for many years until her eyesight got poor. She loved to pull the slots. Some of her fondest memories were trips to Las Vegas. She traveled with Brenda and Jason in 2011. Her next trip was with Bobby, Kim and Evelyn (Kim's mother). Both trips they gambled from morning until night and loved every minute of it! Rosie had very good health for most of her life and was independent and lived on her own, something we can all wish for. Rosie loved the little kisses from her great granddaughter Layla Rose who was obviously named after her.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and friends Rebecca Perry and Lynn Williams. They were a real comfort to the family during her trying times near the end by making sure she had the medicine at the proper times and being properly fed. Their kindness will never be forgotten! A special thanks to the staff at Maryview Medical Center 4th floor. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. J. Venkatesan, Dr. P. Soni, Dr. Vishwas Patel, Bianca Britt, RN, Linda Hess, Chaplain Frances Dille and many others who were there until the end. We know Mom is in a better place and alongside our Dad.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701, in the Chapel by the Rev. Tom Potter. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com. Immediately after the funeral service in the Chapel, the family will be receiving friends and celebrating Rosie's life at the Sturtevant Event Center. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with a private internment.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019