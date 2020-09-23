Rosita Arador Medina, 76, passed away on September 20, 2020.
Mrs. Medina was born in the Philippines and resided in the United States since 1984. She served as a cook at Bubba's Restaurant for more than twenty years and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
Survivors include 5 children Cristy Riordon and husband John, Helen Arnold, Susan Boeck and husband Allan, Rey Medina and wife Elizabeth, Loida Songaihid and Michael Medina and wife Claudine; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25 at 10a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
