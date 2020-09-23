1/1
Rosita Arador Medina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosita Arador Medina, 76, passed away on September 20, 2020.

Mrs. Medina was born in the Philippines and resided in the United States since 1984. She served as a cook at Bubba's Restaurant for more than twenty years and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

Survivors include 5 children Cristy Riordon and husband John, Helen Arnold, Susan Boeck and husband Allan, Rey Medina and wife Elizabeth, Loida Songaihid and Michael Medina and wife Claudine; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25 at 10a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Interment
Rosewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved