Rosita "Rose, Rosie" Fermi Tolentino peacefully returned to her eternal home with our Lord on Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 72. She retired as a sales associate at the Navy Exchange. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and auntie.
As the matriarch of the Tolentino family, Rose was best known for her caring, gentle soul and her passion for cooking. She was very fond of hosting family gatherings because having her family together was something that brought her joy. After retirement, she spent her time traveling the world to visit family and long-time friends and tending to a flourishing garden with her dear husband of 37 years, Federico Tolentino.
She is predeceased by sister, Jemeling Cabanban and survived by her husband, Federico; two wonderful sons, Justin and wife Janelle Tolentino and James and wife Judith Tolentino; two adoring grandchildren whom she love with all her heart, Kallan Tolentino and Enzo Tolentino; brother, Benjamin Fermi; nieces, Jennifer Dayao, Emmy Greenhill, and Crystal Vergara; and nephews, John Cabanban and Jimmy Cabanban.
The family will receive friends and family at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A mass in her honor will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Monday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com