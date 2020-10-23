1/1
Rosita Fermi Tolentino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosita "Rose, Rosie" Fermi Tolentino peacefully returned to her eternal home with our Lord on Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 72. She retired as a sales associate at the Navy Exchange. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and auntie.

As the matriarch of the Tolentino family, Rose was best known for her caring, gentle soul and her passion for cooking. She was very fond of hosting family gatherings because having her family together was something that brought her joy. After retirement, she spent her time traveling the world to visit family and long-time friends and tending to a flourishing garden with her dear husband of 37 years, Federico Tolentino.

She is predeceased by sister, Jemeling Cabanban and survived by her husband, Federico; two wonderful sons, Justin and wife Janelle Tolentino and James and wife Judith Tolentino; two adoring grandchildren whom she love with all her heart, Kallan Tolentino and Enzo Tolentino; brother, Benjamin Fermi; nieces, Jennifer Dayao, Emmy Greenhill, and Crystal Vergara; and nephews, John Cabanban and Jimmy Cabanban.

The family will receive friends and family at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A mass in her honor will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Monday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved