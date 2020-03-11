|
Ross D. Pierce, Jr. age 76, of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away unexpectedly during his brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with his wife and sister by his side at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Ross was born in Washington DC.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Humphries; his sister, Pamela Rollins and her husband, Tom; his stepson, John Berry and wife, Penny; and grandchildren, J.W. and Franny; his stepson, Mike Berry and wife, Karan; and grandchildren Matthew and Curtis and fiancÃ©e, Emily; and great grandson, Lucas; his stepson, Jimmy Willhite; and grandchildren Christopher, James, and Bradley; along with Janet's son, Jason Humphries and wife, Katie; and grandchildren Wyland, Christian and Skylar.
Ross was predeceased by his first wife, June Pickard Pierce; his parents, Dorothy Rose Pierce and Ross D. Pierce, Sr.; his brothers, Brad Pierce and Mark Pierce.
Ross was employed by the Virginia Department of Transportation in various positions and served as a planning engineer upon retirement after 28 years of service.
Ross enjoyed many things in his life to include golf, bicycling, and simply relaxing on the beach. His main interest, however, was his passion for cars as he was always in search of the next one. He would never pass on the opportunity to attend a car show. Ross thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and his "fur baby," Banks. Most importantly, he adored his beloved wife who he lovingly referred to as "Sunshine."
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Avenue, Portsmouth, Virginia 23703. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, and kind words.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020