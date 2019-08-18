|
Ross Harrison Goodman, 59, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is predeceased by his father, Jimmy Goodman and his cousinS, Tommy Rose and Buster Lake Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Jodha Goodman and numerous other family members, Jessie Rose, Diane Rose, Jordan Rose, Madison Rose, Connie Ballard, Josie Lake, Robbie Lake III, Cody Lake, Tyler Lake and his little doggie buddy, Leo.
Ross was a loving and caring friend and a hard worker. He graduated from ECPI with an Associateâ€™s Degree in Fiberoptics in 2005. He worked in his field until 2008 when he became fully handicapped; he continued to take care of his mother and maintain his home despite his handicap. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019