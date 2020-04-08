|
|
CHESAPEAKE - Ross Monroe Fouts, 65, of the 3700 block of Cornland Rd. passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 22, 1955 in Norfolk, VA to the late Donald and Doris Fouts; and was a trim carpenter by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Fouts.
He is survived by his wife June; a daughter, Laura Williamson and her husband Bobby; a sister, Deanna Brock; a brother, Jimmy Fouts; a grandson, Dylan Turner and his wife Stephanie; two step grandsons, Kyle and Nick Williamson; a great grandchild, Paisley; a special niece, Mackenzie Brock; and a host of extended family and friends.
No services are planned; but condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020