Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Fouts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross M. Fouts


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross M. Fouts Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Ross Monroe Fouts, 65, of the 3700 block of Cornland Rd. passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 22, 1955 in Norfolk, VA to the late Donald and Doris Fouts; and was a trim carpenter by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Fouts.

He is survived by his wife June; a daughter, Laura Williamson and her husband Bobby; a sister, Deanna Brock; a brother, Jimmy Fouts; a grandson, Dylan Turner and his wife Stephanie; two step grandsons, Kyle and Nick Williamson; a great grandchild, Paisley; a special niece, Mackenzie Brock; and a host of extended family and friends.

No services are planned; but condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -