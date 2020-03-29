|
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Row Angelico on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A dedicated wife (LADY), mother, Granny, sister, aunt, and friend-- Row was adored by all. Her loving spirit, "Good time" attitude, and bright outlook on life will be dearly missed. Her sincere love touched so many and she leaves behind countless friends and family that will forever hold her in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Cancer Research Institute.
We love and miss you "Rowzabla"--thank you for all the wonderful times you gave us!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020