Rowland Harper, Jr. (73), surrounded by his adoring family, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and is now with our heavenly father.
Rowland was born and raised in Norfolk, VA to the late Rowland Harper and Mary Williams. His Norfolk roots were solidified by attending Booker T. Washington High School and Norfolk State University. Rowland served as a merchant marine and later started working at Norfolk Naval Station, where he would retire after 38 years of service. He was a longstanding president of the Federal Managers Association, having held office for approximately 32 years. Rowland loved his sports (especially the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles),traveling all around the country with his wife to destinations like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Niagara Falls and their annual Christmas and New Years destinations in Florida, keeping busy by helping his son at his car lot, and entertaining friends and family no matter the occasion. Being with family was so important, he also helped his wife in her real estate adventures by helping her fix up homes to buy, sell and rent.
Rowland leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, but they were really together for 46, Mary E. Harper; his three sons, Rex Harper, Lawrence White Jr. (Patricia) and Rowland Harper III (Victoria); a host of grandchildren; another host of great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Fitzgerald and Estelle Mintor (Sam); and a host of extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Rowland Harper; his mother, Mary E. Williams; four sisters; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 - 2pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, with a chapel service at 2pm, followed by entombment within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at the Hope Mausoleum. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020