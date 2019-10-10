|
Roxann Theodore Hemsath, 62, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 8, 2019.
Born in Quincy, IL, she was a Full Charge Accountant at Portsmouth Catholic School. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Roxann was the pillar of the family. A friend to many, she truly made the world a brighter place. As an avid supporter of local artists, she attended many craft shows. She enjoyed going to the beach and lounging poolside.
Roxann was preceded in death by her husband, John Theodore and father, Charles Snow. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of five years, Terry Hemsath; daughter, Amanda Klepacz (Scott); son, Kevin Theodore; step-son, Anthony Hemsath; grandchildren, Hayden and Jenavieve Klepacz and Noah Hagler; and her mother, Margaret R. McNeal.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan House. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019