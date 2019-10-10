The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxann Hemsath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxann Theodore Hemsath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxann Theodore Hemsath Obituary
Roxann Theodore Hemsath, 62, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 8, 2019.

Born in Quincy, IL, she was a Full Charge Accountant at Portsmouth Catholic School. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Roxann was the pillar of the family. A friend to many, she truly made the world a brighter place. As an avid supporter of local artists, she attended many craft shows. She enjoyed going to the beach and lounging poolside.

Roxann was preceded in death by her husband, John Theodore and father, Charles Snow. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of five years, Terry Hemsath; daughter, Amanda Klepacz (Scott); son, Kevin Theodore; step-son, Anthony Hemsath; grandchildren, Hayden and Jenavieve Klepacz and Noah Hagler; and her mother, Margaret R. McNeal.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan House. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now