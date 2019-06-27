Roxanne Dark Kessler, 83, of Locust Grove, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 when she died in her sleep at Carriage Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Roxanne truly loved her family, friends, and life. She was tall, good looking, gifted, and blonde. Coupled with a southern accent, she was never afraid to speak her mind. Her essence, sometimes sass, filled any room with standout lively spirit. As much as she was engaging, she was serious about what she loved and purposely lived. Love and pride of her children and grandchild were central. She also loved being with other people, music, theater, and traveling the world. Family and friends share gratefulness for her being a woman who united us with her gracious hospitality and multiple remembrances. Roxanne loved her country deeply. She was proud of being a Navy spouse and being associated with others who knew personal sacrifice. Her grit manifested itself by her expert management of household and motherhood challenges while her husband was absent serving his country. She served too.



Roxanne was born in Asheville, NC on June 8, 1936. Her childhood was spent in Marion, NC where she graduated from Marion High School. Afterwards she went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina Womenâ€™s College in Greensboro, NC and later taught English/ English Literature to gifted and talented seniors at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA and at a high school on Oahu, HI.



Roxanne was married to CDR Edward L. Kessler, USN (retired) for 54 years until her passing. They made their home in Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, VA. She is also survived by their two children, Edward J. Kessler in Winchester VA; Karen C. Anderson in Locust Grove, VA; her grandson Edward Jacob Kessler in Tacoma, WA; her brother Marshall Dark in Nebo, NC; her nephew Marshall Dark III in Marion, NC; her niece Leslie Dark Green in Asheville, NC; and her many friends who were so much a part of her life.



The family will receive friends at the viewing at Johnson Funeral Home in Locust Grove, VA from 6-8P.M. on Monday, July 1. The funeral service and reception will be on Tuesday, July 2 at 11A.M. at the Lake of the Woods Church in Locust Grove, VA. Visitors to Lake of the Woods should use the left lane of the main gate on Route 3.



Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to LOW Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 104 Lakeview Pkwy, Locust Grove, VA, 22508. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary