1/1
Roy David Flanagan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. David Flanagan Jr. went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020.

David was a life-long resident of Pungo and was preceded in death by his parents, Roy D. Flanagan Sr. and Alice Williams Flanagan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Brown Flanagan; his children, Roy D. Flanagan III (Jeannie) and Amy Flanagan Irving (Rick); 7 grandchildren, Colby, Bailey, Fletcher, Avonlea, Lucas, Allie, and Emmie; and many beloved relatives and friends.

Like his father and grandfather before him, David farmed all of his life. He was the happiest when he was in the field tilling the soil. When he could no longer farm, he still enjoyed sitting outside under the tree watching his son and grandsons carry on the family tradition of farming. David was known for his Princess Anne turkeys and served in many capacities in the agricultural community.

He was a lifelong member of Charity United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity United Methodist Church Building Fund. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved