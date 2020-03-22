The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Rash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Rash


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Rash Obituary
Roy E. Rash, 82, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9th, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Born and raised in Bluefield W. Virginia on March 9th, 1938 to Herbert and Gertrude Rash. Roy attended Bluefield High School where he nurtured his love of music by joining the band and choir. After high school he joined the Air Force and became a radio operator, serving 3 years in Germany. When he returned to the states, he became a newspaper pressman at The Washington Post. He went on to work at The Washington Star, The Salt Lake Tribune and The Sun Sentinel. He retired from The Virginia Pilot here in Hampton Roads. On weekends, Roy sang with The Watchmen Quartet and later The Royal Heirs. Both were Southern Gospel Quartets that traveled and sang in churches along the Mid-Atlantic. He also appeared at Constitution Hall and on a Christian television program based in Manassas Va. It's only fitting that he went home to be with Jesus on his birthday while listening to his favorite quartet music.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, his brother James and three sisters Irene, Shirley and Erma. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Halfpap) Rash, his daughter Teresa and her husband Jerry D. Wright II, his grandson Christopher Rash and his honorary daughter Ronda Dinger.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -