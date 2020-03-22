|
Roy E. Rash, 82, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9th, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born and raised in Bluefield W. Virginia on March 9th, 1938 to Herbert and Gertrude Rash. Roy attended Bluefield High School where he nurtured his love of music by joining the band and choir. After high school he joined the Air Force and became a radio operator, serving 3 years in Germany. When he returned to the states, he became a newspaper pressman at The Washington Post. He went on to work at The Washington Star, The Salt Lake Tribune and The Sun Sentinel. He retired from The Virginia Pilot here in Hampton Roads. On weekends, Roy sang with The Watchmen Quartet and later The Royal Heirs. Both were Southern Gospel Quartets that traveled and sang in churches along the Mid-Atlantic. He also appeared at Constitution Hall and on a Christian television program based in Manassas Va. It's only fitting that he went home to be with Jesus on his birthday while listening to his favorite quartet music.
Roy was predeceased by his parents, his brother James and three sisters Irene, Shirley and Erma. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Halfpap) Rash, his daughter Teresa and her husband Jerry D. Wright II, his grandson Christopher Rash and his honorary daughter Ronda Dinger.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020