Roy Henderson, 64, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Roy Lee Henderson, Jr. and Dorothy Ann Reimer Henderson. Roy was a United States Navy Captain who served over 20+ years with tours in Irag and Afghanistan. He was a member of the Black Dog Hunt Club where he served as secretary. Roy is survived by his wife, Magali Llobet Henderson; step children, Lou, Eliot, and Emile; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Stephanie Henderson, Darrall and Carol Henderson, and Ted and Wynne Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery with Jim Daniels officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434. Parr Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020